Vessel carrying 9,000MT of urea fertilizer reaches Colombo

A ship carrying 9,000 metric tonnes (MT) of urea fertilizer arrived at the Colombo Port this morning (02 Dec).

The consignment was given by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for the purpose of distribution amongst low-income families engaged in farming across eight districts in Sri Lanka.

While the consignment is currently being unloaded, the Ministry of Agriculture further stated that a ship carrying a consignment of 40,000 MT of ‘Bundi’ fertilizer is scheduled to dock at the Colombo Port tonight.

Unloading of the stock of ‘Bundi’ fertilizer is due to commence tomorrow (03 Dec), the Ministry added.

Speaking about the distribution of the two fertilizer shipments, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera explained that while the consignment of ‘Bundi’ fertilizer will distributed amongst the respective areas by 05 December, it will be available for Rs. 19,500, and urea fertilizer will be given at Rs. 10,000.

Amaraweera further assured that measures are currently underway to ensure that all farmers receive the required amounts of mud fertilizer by the beginning of the ‘Yala’ season, adding that a proposal to give a sum of Rs.20,000 for a hectare of land for organic fertilizer has also been approved.