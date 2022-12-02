Appeals Court orders to submit Elephant Registration Book

Appeals Court orders to submit Elephant Registration Book

December 2, 2022   03:28 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Colombo High Court’s registrar to submit the elephant registration book within a period of 10 days, Ada Derana correspondent says.

The directive was given when petitions filed seeking the revocation of a gazette notification issued by the government for the registration of elephants was called before an Appeals Court bench consisting of Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

The petitions were put forward by several parties including the Centre for Environmental Justice.

Taking into account the submissions presented by the petitioners and the respondents, the judge bench decided that the elephant registration book needs to be examined in order to look into the procedure for registering elephants.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court’s registrar was ordered to submit the elephant registration book to the Appeals Court within 10 days.

