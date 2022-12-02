Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has responded to the recent clapbacks made by the Chinese Embassy to a statement he made in Parliament earlier this week.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (02 Dec), Rasamanickam raised concerns about the Embassy’s involvement in matters discussed within the Parliament, adding that this was a grave threat to Sri Lanka’s sovereignty.

“What does the Chinese Embassy have to do with matters that are discussed within this chamber? I have the privilege to speak in this house. What is the Chinese Embassy’s business to take my comments and speak about them on Twitter?” Rasamanickam questioned, claiming that he was only exercising the sovereignty of Sri Lanka’s citizens within the House.

“If you want a Twitter war, China Embassy page, I am ready for a Twitter war, but I just don’t have time”, he said, arguing that he merely raised his concerns pertaining to the Chinese debts because he wants the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is currently a primary concern, to come through.

“All I said was help with the debt restructuring process”, he said in this regard, questioning why China’s economy of USD 20 trillion is unable to write-off, or delay, Sri Lanka’s debt of a mere USD 7.4 billion, on behalf of the 22 million people in the island.

Rasamanickam further accused the Chinese Government of lending the money to Sri Lanka despite knowing that the island’s economy was collapsing as a guise to get Sri Lanka caught in the Chinese debt trap.

The TNA MP further warned that in the event the Chinese Embassy and its Government fail to look after the citizens of Sri Lanka and refuse to restructure the debts, he is ready to lead a “ChinaGoHome” campaign with all 22 million Sri Lankans, similar to what was seen at the “GotaGoHome” Aragalaya, to chase the Chinese.

“I would like to warn the Chinese, there will be a China Go Home soon, and I will lead it”, he said.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 30), Rasamanickam accused China of not being a friend of Sri Lanka, but instead, a friend of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“If China truly wishes to stand with the people of Sri Lanka during difficult times, they should corporate with the debt restructuring process. As I understand, the entire IMF negotiations are at a standstill due to this,” the MP said.

In response to the parliamentarian’s remarks, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo reiterated that China is the biggest supporter to Sri Lanka in fighting Covid-19 and livelihood relief, including the Batticaloa District he represents.

In a twitter thread, the embassy recalled that China is also the first respondent to Sri Lanka’s financial crisis since its default in April.