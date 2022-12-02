U.S. Ambassador Chung meets TNA

U.S. Ambassador Chung meets TNA

December 2, 2022   05:34 pm

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung met with representatives of the Tami National Alliance (TNA) today (02 Dec).

Chung met with TNA MPs Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, Charles Nirmalanathan and Shritharan Sivagnanam to hear the concerns of both the Tamil community and other minorities.

Taking to Twitter, the American Ambassador reiterated that advancements in human rights, rule of law and reconciliation amongst all communities within the country remain staples in the establishment of a stable and democratic Sri Lanka.

