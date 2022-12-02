Sri Lanka appeals to Maldives for investments in various sectors

Sri Lanka appeals to Maldives for investments in various sectors

December 2, 2022   06:11 pm

Considering the long-standing friendship between the Maldives and Sri Lanka, President Ranil Wickremesinghe requested the Maldives to invest in Sri Lanka’s high-tech agriculture sector, cruise tourism and high-end tourism sectors.

He made this invitation during a meeting with the Vice President of the Maldives, Faisal Naseem at the Presidential Secretariat today (Dec. 02).

President Wickremesinghe also requested the Maldives to join hands with Sri Lanka in establishing the climate change university.

The duo also discussed the growing drug menace affecting this region and President Ranil Wickremesinghe sought the assistance of the Maldives in combatting the drug scourge.

President Wickremesinghe also told the Maldivian Vice President that he intends to invite the Maldivian President to Sri Lanka once his residence, which was destroyed during the July protests, is rebuilt.

 

