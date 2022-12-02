President expresses condolences over death of former Chinese leader

December 2, 2022   06:57 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Chinese Embassy this evening (02 Dec), to express his condolences on the passing of the former President of the People’s Republic of China, Jiang Zemin.

Former President Zemin passed away at the age of 96 on Wednesday (30 Nov) in Shanghai, due to leukemia and organ failure, foreign media reported.

During his visit, President Wickremesinghe also signed the condolence book, the President’s Media Division stated.

