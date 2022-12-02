Nine locals detained at BIA over fraudulent migration attempt

A group of nine Sri Lankans have been detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and officers of the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLFEB) after attempting to fraudulently leave the island.

They were detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after attempting to depart to Malaysia on tourist visas while expecting employment.

The group is due to be handed over to the Investigation Division of the SLFEB for further investigations.