Election body acknowledges 7 new political parties

The Election Commission has acknowledged seven new political parties as recognized political parties.

According to the chairman of the election body Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa, these seven political parties were selected from the applications received this year.

Names of relevant parties are as follows:

• United Congress Party

• Dewana Parapura

• Sri Lanka Samaja Prajathanthrawadi Pakshaya

• Deshapremi Eksath Jathika Pakshaya

• Bahujana Viyath Peramuna

• Eros Democratic Front

• Democratic People’s Congress