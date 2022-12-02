Election body acknowledges 7 new political parties
December 2, 2022 10:54 pm
The Election Commission has acknowledged seven new political parties as recognized political parties.
According to the chairman of the election body Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa, these seven political parties were selected from the applications received this year.
Names of relevant parties are as follows:
• United Congress Party
• Dewana Parapura
• Sri Lanka Samaja Prajathanthrawadi Pakshaya
• Deshapremi Eksath Jathika Pakshaya
• Bahujana Viyath Peramuna
• Eros Democratic Front
• Democratic People’s Congress