5,000 hectares of land to be used to prepare for predicted food crisis

The utilization of 5,000 hectares of land in Moneragala, Kotiyagala and Kabilitta for farming was discussed yesterday (01 Dec), as a precautionary measure for the food crisis Sri Lanka is expected to face in the future.

The discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Rathnayake.

Although nearly 8,000 hectares of land in these areas were owned by the Forest Department for reforestation, it has been decided to commence afforestation activities in only 3,000 hectares of land in which saplings have already been planted.

The temporary distribution of the remaining 5,000 hectares of land amongst farmers for cultivation until the necessary facilities for reforestation were prepared was also discussed at length.

It was also focused, during the discussion on the possibilities of releasing a certain extent of land for cattle rearing on a temporary basis.

The Forest Conservation Department and Heads of other related institutions were also advised to seek counsel from the Attorney General’s Department regarding the legal issues that may arise in carrying out these activities.