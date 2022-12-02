5,000 hectares of land to be used to prepare for predicted food crisis

December 2, 2022   11:08 pm

The utilization of 5,000 hectares of land in Moneragala, Kotiyagala and Kabilitta for farming was discussed yesterday (01 Dec), as a precautionary measure for the food crisis Sri Lanka is expected to face in the future.

The discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Rathnayake.

Although nearly 8,000 hectares of land in these areas were owned by the Forest Department for reforestation, it has been decided to commence afforestation activities in only 3,000 hectares of land in which saplings have already been planted.

The temporary distribution of the remaining 5,000 hectares of land amongst farmers for cultivation until the necessary facilities for reforestation were prepared was also discussed at length.

It was also focused, during the discussion on the possibilities of releasing a certain extent of land for cattle rearing on a temporary basis.

The Forest Conservation Department and Heads of other related institutions were also advised to seek counsel from the Attorney General’s Department regarding the legal issues that may arise in carrying out these activities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Elephants foraging for food at garbage dumping site managed by Polonnaruwa MC

Elephants foraging for food at garbage dumping site managed by Polonnaruwa MC

Elephants foraging for food at garbage dumping site managed by Polonnaruwa MC

People cannot afford another electricity tariff hike - CEBEU

People cannot afford another electricity tariff hike - CEBEU

Sri Lanka appeals to Maldives for investments in various sectors (English)

Sri Lanka appeals to Maldives for investments in various sectors (English)

Committee to probe incidents reported against SL players during T20 WC tour (English)

Committee to probe incidents reported against SL players during T20 WC tour (English)

Colombo ranked amongst 10 cheapest cities in the world (English)

Colombo ranked amongst 10 cheapest cities in the world (English)

IMF says changes to G20 Common Framework required for debt restructuring (English)

IMF says changes to G20 Common Framework required for debt restructuring (English)

Sri Lanka's local currency debt rating downgraded by Fitch

Sri Lanka's local currency debt rating downgraded by Fitch

President receives army-designed 'Attaché Case' of international standards

President receives army-designed 'Attaché Case' of international standards