Govt to resume registration of paddy mill owners

December 3, 2022   08:44 am

The government is mulling the resumption of registering the paddy mill owners, which was temporarily halted.

Accordingly, all district and divisional secretaries have been instructed to recommence the program at the divisional secretariat level.

Speaking to Ada Derana, a spokesperson of the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) mentioned that steps have been taken to commence the registration of new paddy mill owners to ensure that paddy purchasing activities are properly carried out.

The registration procedure will resume after it is announced in a newspaper advertisement in due time, the PMD said further.

