SL envoy in Kenya visits crew aboard vessel detained by Nigeria

December 3, 2022   09:16 am

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Kenya, Velupillai Kananathan has joined a consular visit to the vessel MT Heroic IDUN along with the high commissioners and diplomats of India, Poland and the Philippines on 27 November, 2022.
 
Following the visit, High Commissioner confirmed the detained Sri Lankan crew members are in excellent health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It also said that the Nigerian Navy is providing adequate security and all assistance on board, including food, medical and recreational facilities.

The vessel is detained by the Nigerian authorities for entering the Nigerian Maritime Environment in August 2022. The next hearing of the trial is scheduled on 11 January, 2023.

The Ministry and the High Commission will continue to monitor the situation, the statement read further.

