Minister Sabry meets US State Secretary

December 3, 2022   10:18 am

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during a meeting with Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry, has discussed the joint efforts of the two countries to combat local and global challenges.

The meeting took place at the US Department of State in Washington DC.

As Sri Lanka and the US are nearing 75 years of bilateral relations, Blinken, taking to his Twitter account, thanked Sri Lankans for their partnership and commitment to advancing shared democratic principles.

The Sri Lankan lawmaker and the US state secretary have discussed a wide range of subjects of mutual interest including further elevating the ties between the two countries.

