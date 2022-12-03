EU, G7, Australia to cap price on Russian oil at $60 per barrel

EU, G7, Australia to cap price on Russian oil at $60 per barrel

December 3, 2022   12:42 pm

The Group of Seven (G7) nations, Australia and the European Union have agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil as part of an international campaign to curb Russia’s ability to finance its war against Ukraine through energy sales.

The EU agreed on the price on Friday after holdout Poland gave its support, paving the way for formal approval over the weekend.

The G7 and Australia said in a statement the price cap would take effect on December 5 or very soon thereafter.

“The Price Cap Coalition may also consider further action to ensure the effectiveness of the price cap,” the statement read. No details were immediately available on what further actions could be taken.

The price cap, a G7 idea, aims to reduce Russia’s income from selling oil while preventing a spike in global oil prices after an EU embargo on Russian crude takes effect on Monday (05 Dec).

Poland had resisted the proposed $60 level and had pushed in EU negotiations for the cap to be as low as possible to squeeze revenues to Russia and limit Moscow’s ability to finance the war.

Poland’s EU Ambassador Andrzej Sados told reporters his country had backed the EU deal, which included a mechanism to keep the oil price cap at least 5 percent below the market rate.

US officials said the deal was unprecedented and demonstrated the resolve of the coalition opposing Russia’s war on Ukraine.

After a last-minute flurry of negotiations on Friday, the EU presidency, currently held by the Czech Republic, tweeted that “ambassadors have just reached an agreement on price cap for Russian seaborne #oil”.

- Al Jazeera

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister Sabry discusses wide range of topics with US State Secretary Blinken

Minister Sabry discusses wide range of topics with US State Secretary Blinken

Minister Sabry discusses wide range of topics with US State Secretary Blinken

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Elephants foraging for food at garbage dumping site managed by Polonnaruwa MC

Elephants foraging for food at garbage dumping site managed by Polonnaruwa MC

People cannot afford another electricity tariff hike - CEBEU

People cannot afford another electricity tariff hike - CEBEU

Sri Lanka appeals to Maldives for investments in various sectors (English)

Sri Lanka appeals to Maldives for investments in various sectors (English)

Committee to probe incidents reported against SL players during T20 WC tour (English)

Committee to probe incidents reported against SL players during T20 WC tour (English)

Colombo ranked amongst 10 cheapest cities in the world (English)

Colombo ranked amongst 10 cheapest cities in the world (English)

IMF says changes to G20 Common Framework required for debt restructuring (English)

IMF says changes to G20 Common Framework required for debt restructuring (English)