Kanchana discusses renewable energy plan for 2023 - 2026

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera met with representatives of various authorities related to the island’s renewable energy industry yesterday (02 Dec).

Accordingly, Wijesekera met with representatives of the six renewable energy associations and officials of both, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Sustainable Energy Authority, to discuss the renewable energy plan for the years 2023 – 2026.

Tariff rates, projects along the pipeline, dues to suppliers of renewable energy, and all other financial and technical requirements were also discussed, the Minister said.