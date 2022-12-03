Special programme to be formulated for differently-abled persons

In view of International Day of Disabled Persons (celebrated on 03 December), President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured that a special programme will be formulated for the benefit of differently-abled persons.

Speaking at a ceremony themed ‘Transformative solutions for inclusive development; the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world’, held at Temple Trees this morning to commemorate the event, Wickremesinghe noted that Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has already been given instructions to formulate a report in this regard, together with the Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment State Minister, Education Minister, Health Minister, Youth Affairs, and Sports Minister.

Proposals based on the report will be included in the next budget proposal once it has been submitted to the Cabinet, he stated.

President Wickremesinghe attributed the neglect towards the needs of the differently abled persons, child protection and other related matters to both, the country’s lack of attention and funds.

He explained that matters concerning these areas, although handled by the Samurdhi programme, were not maintained successfully as the programme was meant for economic empowerment, thus adding that these areas would be paid attention to separately.

He also assured that these persons would be given the opportunity to serve the nation, using Lord Nelson, who defeated the fleet of ships of Napoleon with only one hand and world-renowned musician Beethoven who lost his hearing when he composed his best music, as primary examples.

The event was also graced with a performance by the differently abled students of the Madampe Vocational Training Centre.