Nearly 10,000 ICT professionals migrated during crisis period - CSSL

December 3, 2022   11:40 pm

The Computer Society of Sri Lanka (CSSL) says brain drain has amongst the Information & Communication Technology (ICT) sector professionals have affected their targets of achieving USD 3 billion in export revenues by 2024.

A survey showed that 10,000 out of 100,000 professionals directly employed in the ICT sector have migrated overseas during the crisis period, CSSL President Damith Hettihewa pointed out addressing a press conference today.

He stated that brain drain amongst ICT professionals is a huge challenge to the sustainability of the industry.

Hettihewa stated that in Sri Lanka, there is uncertainty among ICT professionals about their future.

He requested the government to give concessions to the ICT professionals for interest payments.

