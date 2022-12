The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says that Sri Lanka’s earnings from tourism increased to USD 107.5 million in November, 2022.

Accordingly, the total earnings from tourism from January to November 2022, is USD 1,129.4 million, according to the CBSL.

In October 2022, tourism earnings stood at USD 75.6 million in comparison to USD 54 million in September 2022.