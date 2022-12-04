Postal Dept. to obtain private sector assistance  Postmaster General

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne states that measures will be taken to obtain the contribution of the private sector for boosting the revenue of the Department of Posts.

The Postmaster General mentioned that they invite the private sector to join the Postal Department for a short-term investment.

Speaking to the media following an event held in Mathugama Post Office, he further emphasized that only a few selected sections of the Department of Posts are expected to obtain the relevant assistance from the private sector.