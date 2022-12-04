Sri Lankans among the highest-paid foreign employees in Saudi Arabia

December 4, 2022   11:13 am

Saudi Arabia Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka, Khalid Hamoud Nasser Aldasam Alkahtani has stated that the majority of Sri Lankans are among the highest-paid foreign employees in Saudi Arabia.

During a discussion held with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene in the parliament, the Ambassador has emphasized that skilled employees from Sri Lanka have numerous employment opportunities within Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Khalid Hamoud further highlighted that he has proposed the Minister of Labour, Manusha Nanayakkara to establish a Vocational Training Centre for providing training for Sri Lankan labours.

Moreover, it has reportedly been taken up into discussion regarding the future investments between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka and also the employment opportunities. 

The Speaker, who has conveyed his gratitude for the assistance provided by Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka, has emphasized that he hopes to further enhance the friendship between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

