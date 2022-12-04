Six arrested over multiple crimes in Killinochchi

Police have arrested 06 individuals, who are suspected to be involved in several crimes committed in the Killinochchi area, during an operation carried out within the area.

It has been uncovered that the suspects are connected to several crimes including attacking people with sharp weapons and causing injuries, causing damages to houses and property, motorcycle theft and cash robbery, according to police.

The arrested suspects have been identified to be aged between 21 and 31, and are the residents of the Akkarayankulam area of Killinochchi, the police said.