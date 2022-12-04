Two audit reports on fraud and corruption in housing ministry

Two audit reports on fraud and corruption in housing ministry

December 4, 2022   12:59 pm

Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Prasanna Ranatunga has tabled two audit reports in the parliament yesterday (Dec. 03), regarding the alleged fraud and corruption incidents that took place in the Ministry of Housing while Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa served as the Minister of Housing.

Accordingly, the report related to the errors and irregularities committed in the issuance of housing loans and donations by the Weerakatiya Zonal Office of Hambantota District and disposal of vacant lands within the period of 2017 – 2019, during the tenure of Sajith Premadasa, as the Minister of Housing has been tabled in the parliament.

Further, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has tabled the inspection report regarding the posters, invitations and commemorative zones printed for the housing villages between 2016 and 2019, while making the vote of thanks on the expenditure heading of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.

