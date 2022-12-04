Sri Lankan man charged after mother-of-three stabbed to death in Melbourne

December 4, 2022   03:42 pm

A Sri Lankan man has been charged with murder after a mother-of-three was stabbed to death in her home at Sandhurst in Melbourne’s south-east.

The 44-year-old woman’s daughter rushed to her neighbours for help, but her mother could not be saved.

In CCTV footage, the daughter can be heard knocking on her neighbours’ door and pleading for assistance.

“Please, please, please,” the daughter says, before adding horrifying details of the alleged attack.

“I’m pretty sure she’s dead.”

“We’re coming, we’re coming, we’re coming,” a neighbour can be heard yelling out.

But it was too late, her mother, Nelomie Perera, had been killed.

“She was just saying, ‘My mum’s dead, my mum’s dead’,” neighbour Paul Vavitis told 9News.

Police said in a statement a 45-year-old Sandhurst man had been charged with murder.

9News understands the man charged was the mother-of-three’s husband, Dinush Kurera.

Kurera is alleged to have also attacked their teenage son, who managed to escape with a non-life-threatening head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The horrifying ordeal unfolded in Perera’s Sandurst home just before midnight.

9News understands Perera recently separated from her husband.

Neighbours said she had just changed the locks on the family home.

Those who knew Perera say she was a kind and sweet woman and an excellent mother.

Source - 9NEWS
-Agencies

