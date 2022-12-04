President Ranil Wickremesinghe felicitated on completing 50 years at Bar

The ethnic, religious issues and other genuine concerns of the people could be put behind the past to prevent a break up of unity and integrity of the state by the 75th Independence Anniversary of the country. As discussed by the Members of Parliament, if the Attorneys-at-law in the country would assist in this process, this task could be achieved, said President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He made this observation addressing the ceremony organized to felicitate President Ranil Wickremesinghe on completing 50 years at Bar, held at the Lotus Hall, Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo, yesterday evening (03).

He said further that it is not an easy task but neither is it an impossible task. He added that this task cannot be achieved merely through the efforts of the politicians, but the support of the lawyers is vital in this endeavor.

He said apart from the economic challenge, there is a greater challenge, where the younger generation is questioning the entire system. He added that now the country has the option of letting the wounds of the past heal or letting it grow further. The Parliamentarians have taken a decision to see how best to resolve the ethnic differences and work towards reconciliation, issues of religious differences and all the other genuine concerns of the people, without breaking up the integrity and unity of the state.

He also said that if all the Attorneys-at-law join hands, all the major problems could be put behind us and all communities could come together as children of one mother as the country celebrates its 75th Anniversary of Independence next year. He added that it would also give all the opportunity to understand and appreciate each other’s views and prepare a constitution which would enshrine the freedoms the people enjoy but also allow for constitutional governance.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and First Lady Professor Maithree Wickramasinghe were received at this occasion by President’s Counsel Ronald Perera.

Addressing the gathering President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva said President Ranil Wickremesinghe has never worked for self-promotion but has always worked to strengthen Parliament.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva President’s Counsel Thilak Marapana and President’s Counsel Faiz Mustafa also spoke at the event. President’s Counsel Ronald Perera delivered the welcome speech and Attorney-at-Law Kushan de Alvis made the vote of thanks.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, First Lady Senior Professor Mithree Wickramasinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa , Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya PC, UNP Chairman and Parliamentarian Wajira Abeywardena, Ports and Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, MP Chandima Weerakkody, MP Udaya Gammanpila, MP M.A Sumanthiran, MP Lakshman Kiriella, Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Senior advisor to President on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene, Presidential Adviser Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Presidents Adviser Dr R. H. S. Samarathunga, President’s Adviser K P Dayaratne, UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara, Navin Dissanayake and the President’s Private Secretary Sandra Perera also were present at the occasion.

