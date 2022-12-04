Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

December 4, 2022   05:49 pm

The Department of Meteorology has today (Dec. 04) issued an advisory for severe lightning with effect for the period until 11.00 p.m. on December 04, 2022.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district, the Meteorology Department said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

