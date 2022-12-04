ICT to be included in G.C.E. O/L as core subject

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha says that measures will be taken to include Information Communication Technology (ICT) into the G.C.E. Ordinary Level syllabus as a core subject via the Education reform process.

The Minister points out that steps should be taken at the same time, to prepare the path to overcome future challenges by equipping students with knowledge as well as technology by incorporating ICT with emerging subject streams such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, ‘robotics’ and artificial intelligence.

Joining an event named “Champions of the Information and Communication Technology”, held in the Ministry of Education, the Minister claimed that despite being ahead in terms of knowledge compared to other countries, Sri Lanka does not have a process to use that knowledge practically.