Special Commodity Levy on imported big onions and canned fish revised

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies says that the government has taken measures to revise the special commodity levy imposed on imported big onions and canned fish with effect from December 01, 2022.

Accordingly, the special commodity levy of Rs. 50 per kilogram of big onions has been reduced to Rs. 10, while the special commodity levy of Rs. 100 which was imposed per kilogram of canned fish has been increased up to Rs. 200 with effect from May 18, 2022.

The relevant tax revisions have been carried out by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.