Three-wheeler taxi drivers in WP slam exorbitant registration fees

Several professional three-wheeler associations state that it is very unfair to charge a fee of Rs. 3,000 for the registration of three-wheeler taxis in the Western Province through the online system.

The associations allege that the government is preparing to subject three-wheeler drivers to an annual tax using the fuel quota.

“The drivers who have successfully completed the registration process online are informed to deposit money from the nearest People’s Bank.”

Convenor of the Professional Three-wheeler Association Leadership and Three-wheeler Organization, L. Rohana Perera claims that the guidelines issued by the Transport Commission clearly mention that the registration fee for the three-wheelers is Rs. 100 and the annual fee is Rs. 400.