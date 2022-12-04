Three-wheeler taxi drivers in WP slam exorbitant registration fees

Three-wheeler taxi drivers in WP slam exorbitant registration fees

December 4, 2022   08:59 pm

Several professional three-wheeler associations state that it is very unfair to charge a fee of Rs. 3,000 for the registration of three-wheeler taxis in the Western Province through the online system.

The associations allege that the government is preparing to subject three-wheeler drivers to an annual tax using the fuel quota.

“The drivers who have successfully completed the registration process online are informed to deposit money from the nearest People’s Bank.”

Convenor of the Professional Three-wheeler Association Leadership and Three-wheeler Organization, L. Rohana Perera claims that the guidelines issued by the Transport Commission clearly mention that the registration fee for the three-wheelers is Rs. 100 and the annual fee is Rs. 400.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President on need for a constitution that enshrines people's freedoms and allows constitutional governance

President on need for a constitution that enshrines people's freedoms and allows constitutional governance

President on need for a constitution that enshrines people's freedoms and allows constitutional governance

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.04

Sri Lanka's chief selector on Chamika Karunaratne pleading guilty to violations

Sri Lanka's chief selector on Chamika Karunaratne pleading guilty to violations

Paediatric Oncology Unit of Karapitiya Hospital not in operation for over two years

Paediatric Oncology Unit of Karapitiya Hospital not in operation for over two years

Sri Lankan man charged after mother-of-three stabbed to death in Melbourne

Sri Lankan man charged after mother-of-three stabbed to death in Melbourne

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Farmers unable to sell their paddy stocks due to rapid price drop

Farmers unable to sell their paddy stocks due to rapid price drop

Villagers living in fear of attacks by pack of foxes

Villagers living in fear of attacks by pack of foxes