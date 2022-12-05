Fire breaks out at warehouse in Kelaniya

Fire breaks out at warehouse in Kelaniya

December 5, 2022   10:21 am

A fire has broken out in the upper story of a warehouse at Galborella, Kelaniya around 06.30 a.m., on Monday (Dec. 05), the Ada Derana reporter said.

The fire brigade has dispatched six fire trucks to help douse the flames, he said.

The area is reportedly experiencing a power cut owing to the fire which broke out within the building.

The relevant story of the building seemed to be completely destroyed, the reporter mentioned.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown and Kelaniya Police is conducting further investigations.

