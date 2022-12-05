SLFP Executive Committee approves to remove MPs who joined government

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has granted approval for the decision arrived at by its Central Committee to remove the MPs who accepted ministerial posts in the government from their party’s positions.

General Secretary of SLFP, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara made this remark when inquired by Ada Derana.

The Central Committee of the SLFP decided to remove the MPs who joined the government from the relevant posts they hold within the party, recently.

Accordingly, the Executive Committee of the party has approved the decision taken by the Central Committee when it was convened on December 03, under the chairmanship of former president Maithripala Sirisena.

Meanwhile, the statements that a new party is going to be created under the patronage of former General Secretary of SLFP, Mahinda Amaraweera is completely false, the political sources said.

Recently, the media reported that a group including Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, who were removed by the posts in SLFP is trying to support the government by creating a new political party.