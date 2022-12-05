New constitution to be drafted for SLC  Sports Minister informs court

The Minister of Sports has informed the Court of Appeal that measures will be taken to prepare a new constitution for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardene, who appeared on behalf of the Minister of Sports before courts, informed this to the court when a petition filed by a group of individuals including former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, seeking an order to the government to draft a new constitution for the SLC, was taken up today.

The petition was taken up before the Appellate Court Judge, Mohammed Lafar.

The Additional Solicitor General further mentioned before the court that advice will be sought from a technical committee in drafting the new constitution for SLC.

He stated that the Sports Act and also the sports regulations relevant to that are expected to be amended in compilation to the new Cricket Constitution.

The procedures are being carried out under the directives of the Attorney General, he added.

The petition was subsequently ordered to be recalled on February 28, 2023.