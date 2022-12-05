Scholarship for A/L students from Presidents Fund commences
December 5, 2022 12:29 pm
The program to award scholarships through the President’s Fund, to G.C.E Advanced Level students from low-income families has been initiated on the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.
The relevant application forms and further information can be obtained through the official website of the President’s Fund (www.presidentsfund.gov.lk), according to the PMD.