Scholarship for A/L students from Presidents Fund commences

December 5, 2022   12:29 pm

The program to award scholarships through the President’s Fund, to G.C.E Advanced Level students from low-income families has been initiated on the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The relevant application forms and further information can be obtained through the official website of the President’s Fund (www.presidentsfund.gov.lk), according to the PMD.

