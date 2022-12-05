Palali International Airport to recommence operations

Palali International Airport to recommence operations

December 5, 2022   01:24 pm

State Minister of Ports and Aviation, Premalal Jayasekara says that the aviation services in the Palali International Airport, which had suspended its services due to Coivd-19 pandemic, will recommence on December 12.

Accordingly, the first flight after reopening is scheduled to arrive on December 12 from India, he said.  

The State Minister mentioned this, joining the committee stage debate of the Budget 2023 in the parliament today (Dec. 05).

Palali International Airport, the third International Airport in Sri Lanka, was opened on October 17, 2019.

Authorities later decided to close down the airport due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

