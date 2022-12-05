Navy nabs 20 suspected to be on illegal migration attempt off Trincomalee

Navy nabs 20 suspected to be on illegal migration attempt off Trincomalee

December 5, 2022   01:54 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has held a local multi-day fishing trawler carrying 20 would-be illegal immigrants to a foreign country via sea routes, during a special operation carried out in the seas east of the Foul Point, Trincomalee early this morning (Dec. 05).

Among the apprehended individuals were 16 males, including 06 persons involved in this racket, a female, over 18 years of age and 03 other individuals below 18 years.

The apprehended persons have been identified as residents of Kalawanchikudi, Batticoloa, Muthur, Jaffna and Negombo area and they will be handed over to the Trincomalee Harbour Police for onward legal proceedings, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

Meanwhile, the Navy warns the public that their lives could be in grave danger by attempting to make illegal immigration attempts using unsafe vessels and urges such people not to engage in such voyages.

