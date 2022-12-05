Court rejects Nimal Siripalas petition against his removal from SLFP posts

Court rejects Nimal Siripalas petition against his removal from SLFP posts

December 5, 2022   03:19 pm

The Colombo District Court has rejected the application filed by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, seeking a court order against the Chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former President Maithripala Sirisena preventing him from being removed from positions held within the party.

The decision was announced by Colombo District Court Judge Poornima Paranagama when the petition was taken up today (Dec. 05).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Grade 9 student to become youngest student in South Asia to attend university

Grade 9 student to become youngest student in South Asia to attend university

Grade 9 student to become youngest student in South Asia to attend university

Earth mound collapsing on a house in Bandarawela caught on camera

Earth mound collapsing on a house in Bandarawela caught on camera

MP claims around 60 students have fainted at a Sunday Dhamma School in Badulla

MP claims around 60 students have fainted at a Sunday Dhamma School in Badulla

COPA chairman raises the 'sugar tax scam' in the Parliament

COPA chairman raises the 'sugar tax scam' in the Parliament

Opposition MPs hit out at govt over plans to hike electricity tariff again

Opposition MPs hit out at govt over plans to hike electricity tariff again

Basil Rajapaksa attends SLPP Media Center's 4th anniversary celebrations

Basil Rajapaksa attends SLPP Media Center's 4th anniversary celebrations

Energy Minister reveals estimated electricity unit cost for uninterrupted power supply

Energy Minister reveals estimated electricity unit cost for uninterrupted power supply

US donates 9,300 MT of fertilizer for paddy farmers in Sri Lanka

US donates 9,300 MT of fertilizer for paddy farmers in Sri Lanka