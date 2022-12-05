Court rejects Nimal Siripalas petition against his removal from SLFP posts
December 5, 2022 03:19 pm
The Colombo District Court has rejected the application filed by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, seeking a court order against the Chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former President Maithripala Sirisena preventing him from being removed from positions held within the party.
The decision was announced by Colombo District Court Judge Poornima Paranagama when the petition was taken up today (Dec. 05).