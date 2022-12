Litro Gas Company has decided to increase the prices of LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (Dec. 05).

Accordingly, the revised Litro gas prices are as follows:

12.5kg increased by Rs.250 - (New price - Rs. 4,610)

5kg increased by Rs. 100 - (New price - Rs. 1,850)

2.3kg increased by Rs. 45 - (New price - Rs. 860)

2022-12-05 media release by Adaderana Online on Scribd