Power cut schedule for next four days

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes on December 06th, 08th and 09th and power cuts of one hour on December 07th, which is Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day.

Accordingly, the power cuts for the next four days will be imposed as follows:

On December 06, 08 and 09 -

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - One hour during daytime and one hour and 20 minutes during night.

On December 07 -

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - One hour between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Demand Management Schedule For 6, 8, 9 December 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Demand Management Schedule on 7th December 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd