Laugfs Gas PLC says there will be no increase in its domestic LP gas prices and that they will continue selling at present prices.

Earlier today, the Litro Gas Company had announced that the prices of Litro LP gas cylinders will be increased with effect from midnight today (Dec. 05).

Accordingly, the company had increased the price of 12.5kg cylinders by Rs.250, 5kg by Rs. 100 and 2.3kg cylinders by Rs. 45.