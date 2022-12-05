Ceypetco and LIOC slash price of Auto Diesel

December 5, 2022   06:53 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) announced that the price of Auto Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 10 with effect from midnight today (Nov. 05).

Accordingly, the new price of Auto Diesel will be Rs. 420 per litre.

However, Ceypetco stated that the prices of other types of fuel will remain unchanged. 

Meanwhile Lanka IOC says they too will reduce the price of Auto Diesel by Rs. 10 from midnight today, in line with the decision taken by Ceypetco.

Lanka IOC said that the new price of Auto Diesel will be Rs. 420 per litre and that the prices of other types of fuel will remain unchanged. 

