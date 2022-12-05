Final Parliament sitting of the year moved to Dec. 13

December 5, 2022   10:26 pm

The Secretary General of the Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake said that it was decided in the Committee on Parliamentary Business meeting held today (05) under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene, that the Parliament will meet next Tuesday (Dec. 13) instead of next Saturday (Dec. 10).

Earlier it was decided to hold Parliament sittings on the 10th and the entire day was reserved for Questions for Oral Answers.

Accordingly, the entire day of Tuesday (13) has now been reserved for Questions for Oral Answers and as previously decided, the second reading debate of the Value Added Tax (Amendment) and Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bills will be held on Friday (09), the Secretary General said.

Furthermore, the committee has agreed to hold the vote on the third reading of the Appropriation Bill on December 8th (Thursday) at 5.00 pm.

It has been decided to present the Order mentioned in Gazette No. 2308/62 dated 03.12.2022 under the Essential Public Service Act No. 61 of 1979, published by the President, for approval on the 8th of December.

Also, it was decided in the Committee on Parliamentary Business that after December 13th, the next sitting of Parliament will be on 17th January 2023, the General Secretary said.

