China calls for joint efforts to ease Sri Lankas debt burden

December 6, 2022   12:12 am

(Xinhua) -- China hopes relevant countries and international financial institutions will work with China to play a positive role in helping Sri Lanka overcome the current difficulties.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on media reports that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will travel to China this week to discuss faster progress on debt restructuring for countries including Sri Lanka, which is trying to get an assistance package from the IMF.

Mao said China has long-standing sound cooperation with the IMF and other international economic and financial institutions.

Concerning Sri Lanka’s debt issue, Mao said China attaches high importance to Sri Lanka’s difficulties and challenges.

“We support the financial institutions in working out ways with Sri Lanka to properly solve the issue,” she said.

We also hope relevant countries and international financial institutions will work with China and continue to play a constructive role in helping Sri Lanka overcome the current difficulties, ease its debt burden and realize sustainable development, she added.  

Source: Xinhua

-Agencies

