Compulsory retirement age of public sector workers gazetted

A special gazette notification has been published, making it compulsory for public sector employees to retire by the age of 60 years.

It was issued by PM Dinesh Gunawardena on Monday (Dec. 05), in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs Provincial Council and Local Government.

The compulsory retirement age of government workers will be effective from January 01, 2023.

According to the gazette notification, this order is not applied to civil officers whose age of compulsory retirement is fixed by the constitution or any other law, unless otherwise decided by a competent authority.