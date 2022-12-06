Sirisenas writ against court notice deferred until January

Sirisenas writ against court notice deferred until January

December 6, 2022   11:49 am

The Court of Appeal has ordered to postpone the hearing of the writ application filed by former President Maithripala Sirisena seeking the dismissal of a notice issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on him to appear before courts on October 14.
 
After considering a private plaint seeking to name Sirisena as an accused of Easter Sunday attacks, the court ordered to defer the hearing of the writ application until January 17.
 

The petition was taken up today (Dec. 06) before a two-member Appeals Court bench consisting of Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.
 
The former President was named as a suspect in the private plaint filed over his alleged negligence and failure to prevent the terrorist attacks on April 21, 2019.

The relevant private plaint has been submitted by Rev. Father Cyril Gamini and Jesudasan Nadesan, a victim of the Easter Sunday terror attack.

 

