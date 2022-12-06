Sri Lanka needs strong new economic system, not reforms - President

Sri Lanka does not need economic reforms that offer no solutions to the ongoing crisis, but a strong new economic system that can face 2050, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

Pointing out that outdated economic systems cannot help rebuild Sri Lanka’s economy, the Head of State stated addressing the 2022 Economic Summit organized by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce. The event was held at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo on Monday (Dec. 05).

President Wickremesinghe noted that foreign exchange earnings are essential to recovering the island nation’s economy.

He also mentioned that necessary measures have already been taken to introduce a strong new economic system.

Explaining the importance of debt restructuring to ride out the crisis situation, President Wickremesinghe remarked that successful talks were held with India in this regard.

Discussions with China on debt restructuring were delayed due to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, he explained, adding that these talks are expected to speed up now that the congress has come to an end.