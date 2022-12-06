Main broker in organ trafficking racket at private hospital remanded

The main broker, who was arrested this morning (06 Dec) over his involvement in the human organ trafficking racket at a private hospital in Borella, has been remanded till 13 December.

The 41-year-old resident of Kajimawatte was remanded till 13 December on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, while travel bans were imposed on six directors of the said hospital.

Earlier today, the suspect was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has appointed a seven-member committee to investigate the said organ transplant racket recently exposed by Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ investigative programme. The panel consists of five specialist doctors and is chaired by a Deputy Director General of Health Services.

The Health Ministry has also temporarily suspended all organ transplants at the private hospital in question pending the completion of the inquiry.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has instructed Health Services Director General and the Health Ministry’s Secretary to carry out a thorough investigation into the allegations based on the information and media reports with regard to the matter.

In addition, the Private Health Services Regulatory Council has recommended the Provincial Director of Health Services to conduct an investigation regarding the matter, Dr. Dhammika Alahapperuma, the Secretary of the Private Health Services Regulatory Council said.

Accordingly, two separate investigations will be carried out into the accusations by the Health Ministry and also the office of the Provincial Director of Health Services, he said.