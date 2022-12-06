Third edition of Lanka Premier League kicks off

Third edition of Lanka Premier League kicks off

December 6, 2022   02:04 pm

The 2022 Lanka Premiere League (LPL), Sri Lanka’s topmost domestic T20 league with an international flavour, kicked off a short while ago (Dec 06).

Two-time champions Jaffna Kings will be taking on the runners-up of the 2021 edition Galle Gladiators in the first match of the series.


Catch the live action of LPL 2022 on Ada Derana 24 on UHF 26 – Colombo, UHF 35 – Deniyaya, UHF 28 – Kandy, UHF 35 – Matale and Ada Derana official YouTube channel.

