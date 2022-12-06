Kanchana warns of extended power cuts if electricity tariffs not increased

December 6, 2022   03:14 pm

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (Dec. 05), has reiterated the need to increase electricity tariffs.

When the matter was discussed at length at the Cabinet meeting on Monday (Dec. 05), several ministers suggested that an alternative program should be in place to minimize the losses of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) instead of another tariff hike.

However, Minister Wijesekera has pointed out that the prevailing issue cannot be resolved and that the duration of daily power cuts would have to be increased to at least six hours if the electricity tariffs are not increased.

He also mentioned that low-income families should be given a concession when the tariff rates are raised.

Reportedly, the Cabinet meeting has concluded without reaching an agreement on the matter.

