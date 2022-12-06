Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Siridhamma Thero granted bail

The Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation IUSF), Wasantha Mudalige, and the Convenor Inter-University Bhikkhus’ Federation (IUBF), Ven. Sridhamma Thero, have been granted bail.

The duo were granted bail on orders of the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, however Mudalige will continue to be detained for further investigations.

The duo were arrested and detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), when the Defence Ministry had issued detention orders against Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, Wasantha Mudalige and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake, an activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, on 22 August, granting permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.