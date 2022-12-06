Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Siridhamma Thero granted bail

Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Siridhamma Thero granted bail

December 6, 2022   04:32 pm

The Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation IUSF), Wasantha Mudalige, and the Convenor Inter-University Bhikkhus’ Federation (IUBF), Ven. Sridhamma Thero, have been granted bail.

The duo were granted bail on orders of the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, however Mudalige will continue to be detained for further investigations.

The duo were arrested and detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), when the Defence Ministry had issued detention orders against Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, Wasantha Mudalige and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake, an activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, on 22 August, granting permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators | Match 01 | LPL 2022

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators | Match 01 | LPL 2022

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators | Match 01 | LPL 2022

CCD arrests main broker in organ trafficking racket exposed by Ada Derana

CCD arrests main broker in organ trafficking racket exposed by Ada Derana

Third edition of LPL to kick off today; live broadcast on Ada Derana 24

Third edition of LPL to kick off today; live broadcast on Ada Derana 24

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

US donates 9,300 MT of fertilizer for paddy farmers in Sri Lanka (English)

US donates 9,300 MT of fertilizer for paddy farmers in Sri Lanka (English)

Energy Minister reveals estimated electricity unit cost for uninterrupted power supply (English)

Energy Minister reveals estimated electricity unit cost for uninterrupted power supply (English)

Scholarship for A/L students from President's Fund commences (English)

Scholarship for A/L students from President's Fund commences (English)