Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology today (Dec. 06) issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for deep and shallow sea areas from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Southeast and Southwest Bay of Bengal.

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by this evening, according to the department.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around December 07 evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 08.

Wind speeds will be 60-70 kmph and can increase up to 80 kmph in sea areas between (01N -15N) and (80E – 95E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and rough to very rough seas can be expected in aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and Southwest Bay of Bengal (01N - 15N, 80E – 95E) from 12.00 noon today (Dec. 06) until further notice.

Those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.