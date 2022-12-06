Australian Volunteer Corporation Programme to run until 2027

December 6, 2022   06:22 pm

The Cabinet has agreed to sign an affiliated agreement to implement the Australian Volunteer Corporation Programme for a further five years.

The programme, currently in operation in over 26 countries, is funded by the Australian Government, under which grants are made so as to make a change through the actions carried out at a local level and assist partner organizations in achieving their respective sustainable development goals.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed pertaining to the implementation of this programme in Sri Lanka in 2017, which has now expired.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies to extend the programme for another five years, till 2027.

