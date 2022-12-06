Navy nabs Indian trawlers carrying over 4,000kg of Kendu leaves

Navy nabs Indian trawlers carrying over 4,000kg of Kendu leaves

December 6, 2022   07:02 pm

Two Indian fishing trawlers carrying eight Indian nationals and over 4,000 kilograms of ‘Kendu’ (ebony) leaves have been intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy.

SLNS Suranimila attached to the Western Naval Command intercepted 02 suspicious Indian fishing trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters, during a patrol conducted off the Kudiramalai Point on the night of December 05. 

“The fishing trawlers had been loaded with 128 packages which were stuffed with Kendu Leaves weighing over 4000 kg. Further, the Navy also held 08 Indian nationals involved in this act of smuggling,” SLN media unit said.

The suspects, together with the trawlers and the consignment of Kendu leaves were brought ashore by the Navy and will be handed over to the relevant authorities for onward legal proceedings.

Over 15,000 kilograms of smuggled Kendu leaves have been seized for this year alone, the Navy reported.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators | Match 01 | LPL 2022

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators | Match 01 | LPL 2022

Fall armyworms infestation reported in Sri Lanka again

Fall armyworms infestation reported in Sri Lanka again

Annual Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins tomorrow...

Annual Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins tomorrow...

Bandula directs to resume Park & Ride City Bus Service from Jan. 15

Bandula directs to resume Park & Ride City Bus Service from Jan. 15

Remanded student activists Mudalige & Siridhamma Thero produced before court

Remanded student activists Mudalige & Siridhamma Thero produced before court

China calls for joint efforts to ease Sri Lankas debt burden

China calls for joint efforts to ease Sri Lankas debt burden