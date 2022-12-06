Navy nabs Indian trawlers carrying over 4,000kg of Kendu leaves

Two Indian fishing trawlers carrying eight Indian nationals and over 4,000 kilograms of ‘Kendu’ (ebony) leaves have been intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy.

SLNS Suranimila attached to the Western Naval Command intercepted 02 suspicious Indian fishing trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters, during a patrol conducted off the Kudiramalai Point on the night of December 05.

“The fishing trawlers had been loaded with 128 packages which were stuffed with Kendu Leaves weighing over 4000 kg. Further, the Navy also held 08 Indian nationals involved in this act of smuggling,” SLN media unit said.

The suspects, together with the trawlers and the consignment of Kendu leaves were brought ashore by the Navy and will be handed over to the relevant authorities for onward legal proceedings.

Over 15,000 kilograms of smuggled Kendu leaves have been seized for this year alone, the Navy reported.